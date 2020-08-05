School district sends notice to parents about confirmed COVID-19 case

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville school district is taking extra steps to sanitize its high school gym and the Yegua Center after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The following message has been sent to parents in the district from Superintendent Karla Sparks:

"Dear Volleyball and Cheer Parents and Staff,

Somerville ISD has been notified that a student who participates in both volleyball and cheer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Somerville High School Gym and the Yegua Center, will be deeply sanitized. All Somerville Independent School District employees and students are instructed to continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing.

Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the student is August 17th. Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines for people who have had close contact and contact your primary care physician if you develop symptoms.

Somerville ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. We hope for a successful recovery for our SHS student.”

