Some Fall Sports Championships still possible

The NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday directed each division of the association to decide independently by August 21 whether it will be able to conduct championship events safely in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower levels of football during the coronavirus pandemic.

The association’s highest governing body had been considering what to do about NCAA fall championship events, but instead of making a broad decision across three divisions, it set parameters for each to make its own call.

Within hours of the board’s announcement, the Division III Presidents Council canceled fall sports championship and determined they will not be made up in the spring. The Division II President Council also canceled fall championships

DII Presidents Council cancels fall 2020 championships: https://t.co/ANi4gC6C6b pic.twitter.com/DsUF0vrsQt — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) August 5, 2020