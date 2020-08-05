Advertisement

Some Fall Sports Championships still possible

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday directed each division of the association to decide independently by August 21 whether it will be able to conduct championship events safely in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower levels of football during the coronavirus pandemic.

The association’s highest governing body had been considering what to do about NCAA fall championship events, but instead of making a broad decision across three divisions, it set parameters for each to make its own call.

Within hours of the board’s announcement, the Division III Presidents Council canceled fall sports championship and determined they will not be made up in the spring. The Division II President Council also canceled fall championships

Sports

NBA bubble is working

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
The NBA’s bubble is still working. The league released its latest results Wednesday for coronavirus tests performed on players participating in the restarted season at Walt Disney World and the numbers are still perfect.

Sports

UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
The University of Connecticut has canceled its 2020-2021 football season, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Bombers Take Game One in San Antonio

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are one win away from the TCL championship game following a 6-3 road win against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas.

Sports

Doncic’s triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime Tuesday and leading the Dallas Mavericks past the Sacramento Kings, 114-110.

Sports

SEC announces new fall preseason football practice schedule

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Southeastern Conference today announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for SEC schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17. The new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Community celebrates Merrill Green’s 90th Birthday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Family and friends were able to celebrate former Bryan High head football coach Merrill Green’s 90th birthday on Saturday with a drive by parade.