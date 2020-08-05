Advertisement

Texas medical board warns physicians who claim COVID-19 cure

Texas Medical Board issued its warning after a Houston-area pastor and doctor publicly touted hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the disease.
(KCRG)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - The Texas board that licenses doctors has warned physicians that it could take action against anyone who falsely advertises a cure for COVID-19.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Texas Medical Board issued its warning after a Houston-area pastor and doctor, Dr. Stella Immanuel, very publicly touted hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the disease.

Multiple studies have found that the drug isn’t effective in treating COVID-19 and the Food and Drug Administration has actually cautioned against its use for that purpose.

President Donald Trump has has repeatedly asserted that hydroxychloroquine is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19, only to be rebuffed by medical experts.

