Treat of the Day: Dana Hoyt wins Athena Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University president, Dana Hoyt, was recently been recognized by the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce as a 2020 recipient of the ATHENA Leadership Award.

The ATHENA Leadership Award is presented annually to a woman based on her professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

Hoyt will retire this month after serving roughly a decade as the 13th president of SHSU and its first female CEO.

In the decade under her leadership and vision, Sam Houston experienced incredible growth, received notable recognitions, and partnered with communities and business to elevate the health and well-being of citizens.

