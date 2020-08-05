Advertisement

UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus

(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - The University of Connecticut has canceled its 2020-2021 football season, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

UConn athletic director David Benedict made the announcement Wednesday, saying competition would place student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.

UConn had been scheduled to play its first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference. The Huskies had already been taken off the schedules of Illinois, Indiana, Maine and Mississippi by those schools, and games against North Carolina and Virginia remained uncertain. Many of the Power Five conferences are playing league-only games this season.

The Huskies began spring practice on Feb. 4 and were one of the only teams in the country to complete a full spring schedule. The team returned to campus in early July and UConn officials say no one has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont had expressed reluctance to allow the football team to travel to any state with a high virus infection rate. He said the team would be subject to the state’s 14-day quarantine rule upon its return to Storrs from away games.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have travel advisories that require visitors from more than 30 states and Puerto Rico to quarantine for 14 days, with certain exceptions.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers Take Game One in San Antonio

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brazos Valley Bombers
The Brazos Valley Bombers are one win away from the TCL championship game following a 6-3 road win against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas.

Sports

Doncic’s triple-double sends Mavericks past Kings in OT

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Luka Doncic punctuated a triple-double by making the tiebreaking shot with 1:57 left in overtime Tuesday and leading the Dallas Mavericks past the Sacramento Kings, 114-110.

Sports

SEC announces new fall preseason football practice schedule

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
The Southeastern Conference today announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for SEC schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17. The new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.

Sports

Batson looks to become youngest Cornhole Professional

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Rudder sophomore Kaleb Batson has been playing cornhole for three years and has gotten pretty good at it. So good, that this week he will be competitng at a pro qualifier tournament in Rockhill, South Carolina, in hopes of becoming the youngest professional Cornhole player in the American Cornhole League.

Latest News

Sports

Bombers gear up for TCL playoffs

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The TCL South champs will play San Antonio Flying Chanclas Tuesday

Sports

Batson looks to become youngest Cornhole Professional

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Rudder sophomore Kaleb Batson has been playing cornhole for three years and has gotten pretty good at it.

Sports

Bombers gear up for TCL playoffs

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Brazos Valley Bombers start the Texas Collegiate League playoffs this week. The Bombers won the South Division and will play the San Antonio Flying Chanclas in game one of their best of three series in San Antonio starting Tuesday.

Sports

Community celebrates Merrill Green’s 90th Birthday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Family and friends were able to celebrate former Bryan High head football coach Merrill Green’s 90th birthday on Saturday with a drive by parade.

Sports

Aggies set to play Colorado next year in Denver

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The 2021 match-up would be at Empower Field at Mile High

Sports

Excitement can build for 2020 football season - 6 p.m.

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Texas A&M football fans may have to wait three extra weeks for the 2020 college football season to begin, but there is a season to look forward to.