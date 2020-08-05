UConn becomes 1st FBS program to cancel football over virus

STORRS, Conn. (AP) - The University of Connecticut has canceled its 2020-2021 football season, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After receiving guidance from state and public health officials and consulting with football student-athletes, we've decided that @UConnFootball will not compete on the gridiron this season. https://t.co/R5dLlnFNo9 — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) August 5, 2020

UConn athletic director David Benedict made the announcement Wednesday, saying competition would place student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk.

UConn had been scheduled to play its first season as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference. The Huskies had already been taken off the schedules of Illinois, Indiana, Maine and Mississippi by those schools, and games against North Carolina and Virginia remained uncertain. Many of the Power Five conferences are playing league-only games this season.

The Huskies began spring practice on Feb. 4 and were one of the only teams in the country to complete a full spring schedule. The team returned to campus in early July and UConn officials say no one has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont had expressed reluctance to allow the football team to travel to any state with a high virus infection rate. He said the team would be subject to the state’s 14-day quarantine rule upon its return to Storrs from away games.

Connecticut, New York and New Jersey have travel advisories that require visitors from more than 30 states and Puerto Rico to quarantine for 14 days, with certain exceptions.