Very active hurricane season likely to continue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Siting well-above average sea surface temperatures, light upper level winds in the tropics, and a possible weak La Niña returning by the end of the summer, forecasters at Colorado State University have called for an “extremely active” overall 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The latest forecast now calls for 24 named storms, up from 20 in their early July prediction. This does include the nine named storms we have already seen this year, including Isaias earlier this month.

While this particular forecast calls for an increased risk of US landfall for the remainder of the hurricane season, we want to reiterate that this does not necessarily mean an increased risk for tropical cyclone impacts for the Brazos Valley. Texas typically sees its highest volume of tropical cyclone impacts in June-August, where landfall become increasingly less likely for the Lone Star State from September onward. As always, the latest on any potential tropical development can be found from your PinPoint Weather Team.

Another reason for extremely active Atlantic #hurricane seasonal forecast from CSU is due to very active West African monsoon. More robust easterly waves and more conducive upper-level winds for hurricanes in the tropical Atlantic are typically associated with active monsoon. pic.twitter.com/dQ1QtllAT3 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 5, 2020

NOAA is set to release their own update to the hurricane season on Thursday, August 6.

