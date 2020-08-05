Advertisement

Walmart parking-lot cinema coming to College Station

From Aug. 14 through Oct. 21, there will be 320 showings of popular movies at 160 stores across the country.
From Aug. 14 through Oct. 21, there will be 320 showings of popular movies at 160 stores across the country.(Source: Walmart)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The start of August is the start of the Walmart Drive-In. The store will turn its parking lots in many locations around the county into a drive-in movie theater.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside.

College Station will get this experience twice at the end of the month. On Aug 25 and 26, the BCS community will be able to make their way to a Walmart parking-lot for a family friendly movie.

Tickets for each event are free but will be limited. Social distancing will apply at each location. After 5:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, families can sign up for the movie. Information on locations and reserving tickets can be found at WalmartDriveIn.com

Families will need an FM radio to listen to the film.

What to bring and what to know for Walmart drive-in movies.
What to bring and what to know for Walmart drive-in movies.(Source: Walmart)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 11 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases, active cases under 500

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Experience colorful portaits of frontline workers in College Station

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is hosting the exhibit "Heroes of COVID."

Latest News

News

College Station police reopen Harvey Road after major accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
College Station police have opened Harvey Road after a major accident took place around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

News

Very active hurricane season likely to continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Colorado State University calls for an "extremely active" 2020 season.

News

Watching eastern counties for isolated strong storms Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Strong wind gusts will be possible into the evening

News

"Heroes of Covid" Exhibit-Part 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

"Heroes of Covid" Exhibit-Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

"Heroes of Covid" Exhibit-Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.