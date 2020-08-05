Walmart parking-lot cinema coming to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The start of August is the start of the Walmart Drive-In. The store will turn its parking lots in many locations around the county into a drive-in movie theater.

“We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories,” said Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside.

College Station will get this experience twice at the end of the month. On Aug 25 and 26, the BCS community will be able to make their way to a Walmart parking-lot for a family friendly movie.

Tickets for each event are free but will be limited. Social distancing will apply at each location. After 5:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, families can sign up for the movie. Information on locations and reserving tickets can be found at WalmartDriveIn.com

Families will need an FM radio to listen to the film.

What to bring and what to know for Walmart drive-in movies. (Source: Walmart)

