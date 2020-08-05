Watching eastern counties for isolated strong storms Wednesday
Strong wind gusts will be possible into the evening
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Another round of showers and storms will need to be watched for a couple unruly gusts of wind into the evening hours Wednesday.
A weak disturbance that has sparked thunderstorms in Texoma will continue moving southward toward East Texas throughout the day today. Daytime heating may provide some additional fuel for development through the afternoon and at least a bit into the evening, especially east.
Right now, we're on the edge of developing high pressure and the "northwest flow" we have mentioned over the past week that allows quick disturbances to roll overhead, at times giving an extra boost to afternoon thunderstorm coverage.
Storms that form could be capable of strong wind gusts in excess of 40mph, and we cannot rule out an isolated hail threat. While it is a low-end threat, you will want to stay weather aware, especially if you have outdoor plans, this afternoon and evening along and east of I-45.
Areas along and west of the Highway 6 corridor are likely to remain to the west of this disturbance, but it will be worth watching to see if any of this activity can sneak into the central Brazos Valley through the early evening.
Rest of the week: We will see high pressure take over, and aside from a quick afternoon shower, we do not expect any additional rain through early next week. Stay cool!
Overnight activity is possible, but does not look overly likely at the moment. Latest can be found here and on your PinPoint Weather App.
For more details on severe weather potential for today and a look at the rest of the week, tap the video below.
