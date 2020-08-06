Aggie volleyball holds first practice

The Texas A&M volleyball team was back on the court Thursday for their first practice leading up to the 2020 season. The Aggies are coming off a successful 2019 season when they advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced teams to make changes in the way they train but even with all the added precautions the Aggies are having to deal with they still seemed to enjoy the first day of practice. Texas A&M outside hitter Treyaunna Rush said, “It was really good to be back with all of my teammates. The energy was amazing.” Rush added, “It was really more than I expected on the first day being back but it was just great being back with everyone.”

Texas A&M is currently scheduled to open the 2020 season September 4 against Houston at Reed Arena. The Aggies first SEC match is scheduled for August 27 against Auburn at Reed Arena.