Advertisement

Aggieland Outfitters offers customers free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters has announced they are offering a free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles on Aug. 7. The University Drive location will offer the cleaning service from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Aggieland Outfitters says they want to keep the Bryan College Station community safe from COVID-19, so they are providing this service for free.

Zoono offers antimicrobial protection against pathogens, including COVID-19, for up to 30 Days. For more information, visit ZoonoUSA.com.

Aggieland Outfitters says they are doing their part to keep themselves and the BCS community safe by working from home, utilizing proper sanitation, making sure there are no more than 10 staff members in any given space, and practicing social distancing.

For more information or to make online purchases go to AggielandOutfitters.com. or call (979)703-1848 or (979)314-0512.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

HHSC to allow limited visitation at nursing, long-term care facilities

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Texas Health an Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced limited visitation rules for nursing and long-term care facilities on Thursday.

News

Treat: Salvation Army offers free drive-thru school supplies

Updated: 32 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New women-focused publication launches

Updated: 33 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Chamber on Aug. 6

Updated: 36 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

BCS Chamber on Aug. 6

Updated: 36 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Three days of free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Brazos County Health District has announced a free mobile COVID-19 testing site is coming to Brazos County for three days.

Coronavirus

Texas A&M research project identifies first COVID-19 positive cats in Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M researchers from the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) have identified two cats in Brazos County that have tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Texas has the most pending immigration cases in the country. Can technology help clear the backlog?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
A group of attorneys joined a virtual roundtable for the Texas A&M University School of Law’s Changing Technology in Immigration Court: COVID-19 and Beyond webinar. They discussed how this technology can help—and occasionally hurt—cases in immigration court.

News

StageCenter Community Theatre makes performances safe for cast and patrons

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
"Once the show starts and the lights come on you don’t even notice it.” StageCenter Community Theatre is implementing other precautions like social distanced seating, online-only ticket purchasing, and asking patrons to go outside during intermission, according to Roberts.