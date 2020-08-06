Aggieland Outfitters offers customers free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters has announced they are offering a free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles on Aug. 7. The University Drive location will offer the cleaning service from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Aggieland Outfitters says they want to keep the Bryan College Station community safe from COVID-19, so they are providing this service for free.

Zoono offers antimicrobial protection against pathogens, including COVID-19, for up to 30 Days. For more information, visit ZoonoUSA.com.

Aggieland Outfitters says they are doing their part to keep themselves and the BCS community safe by working from home, utilizing proper sanitation, making sure there are no more than 10 staff members in any given space, and practicing social distancing.

For more information or to make online purchases go to AggielandOutfitters.com. or call (979)703-1848 or (979)314-0512.

