A&M among six SEC teams ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

COLLEGE STATION – Texas A&M Football opens the 2020 season ranked 13th in the first edition of the Amway Coaches Poll, released Thursday by USA Today.

Texas A&M is one of six SEC teams and the highest-ranked team from Texas in the preseason poll. The 2020 poll marks the second-straight season for the Maroon & White to garner a preseason ranking by the coaches and the highest preseason ranking since being ranked 6th heading into the 2013 season. Since the Coaches Poll began ranking the Top-25 in the 1990 season the Aggies have appeared in the preseason poll 16 times.

The Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of head coaches at FBS schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.

Six SEC football programs were ranked within the top 15 of the 2020 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll Top 25.

Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL (RECORD) POINTS FINAL RANK (2019) FIRST-PLACE VOTES

1 Clemson (14-1) 1,589 2 38

2 Ohio State (13-1) 1,555 3 17

3 Alabama (11-2) 1,495 8 4

4 Georgia (12-2) 1,345 4 0

5 LSU (15-0) 1,330 1 6

6 Oklahoma (12-2) 1,315 6 0

7 Penn State (11-2) 1,199 9 0

8 Florida (11-2) 1,176 7 0

9 Oregon (12-2) 1,164 5 0

10 Notre Dame (11-2) 1,012 11 0

11 Auburn (9-4) 898 14 0

12 Wisconsin (10-4) 887 13 0

13 Texas A&M (8-5) 807 NR 0

14 Texas (8-5) 703 NR 0

15 Michigan (9-4) 687 19 0

16 Oklahoma State (8-5) 524 NR 0

17 USC (8-5) 521 NR 0

18 Minnesota (11-2) 494 10 0

19 North Carolina (7-6) 415 NR 0

20 Utah (11-3) 241 16 0

21 UCF (10-3) 232 24 0

22 Cincinnati (11-3) 229 21 0

23 Iowa (10-3) 204 15 0

24 Virginia Tech (8-5) 143 NR 0

25 Iowa State (7-6) 135 NR 0

Others receiving votes: Boise State (12-2) 111; Tennessee (8-5) 111; Arizona State (8-5) 88; Kentucky (8-5) 73; Memphis (12-2) 71; Baylor (11-3) 66; Washington (8-5) 65; Louisville (8-5) 62; Miami (Fla.) (6-7) 58; Appalachian State (13-1) 31; Navy (11-2) 17; Virginia(9-5) 13; Air Force (11-2) 12; Mississippi State (6-7) 9; TCU (5-7) 7; Washington State (6-7) 6; California (8-5) 5; Tulane (7-6) 5; Louisiana-Lafayette (11-3) 3; Nebraska (5-7) 3; SMU (10-3) 3; Stanford (4-8) 2; Duke (5-7) 1; Indiana (8-5) 1 Kansas State (8-5) 1; Pittsburgh (8-5) 1.