As they say, it’s not the heat...it’s the humidity

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Welcome to the midpoint in the summer season! Now we just have 48 more days to go until we officially welcome in the fall season. That means more heat is building in through the extended forecast. Keep drinking water to stay hydrated, reapply the sunscreen, and take frequent breaks outside. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s (which is where we should be this time of year), but we’ll be combining the heat with the humidity to push feels-like temperatures into the 105° to 110° range through the weekend.

We’re not completely done with the rain chance, but for most that chance looks slim the next several days. Once showers and storms dissipate this evening mainly across our eastern counties, it’ll be us trying to work the sea breeze far enough to the north to bring some of our southern counties a quick downpour leaving folks across our northern counties likely dry most days. But it’s August...and we are settling into a very August-like pattern. Stay cool!

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated storms. High: 98. Heat Index: 108. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. High: 97. Heat Index: 106. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

As they say, it's not the heat...it's the humidity

