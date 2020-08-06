BCS Salvation Army host annual back to school shopping spree

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Salvation Army held its 10th Annual Back to School Shopping Event Thursday.

The goal is to help ease some finical burden on families as they prepare to send their children back to school.

“They’re just extra things that they need and it helps the family and especially in a year like we’re having now,” said Joyce Perkins, President of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

This year 30 students who participate in the Salvation Army’s Character Building Program were chosen.

Those students were given $100 each for a shopping spree at Walmart in Bryan.

“We got school clothes for the year and we got shirts, pants, underwear, stuff that we need like essential school stuff,” said 9th-grader Payton Jones.

Parents like Heather Becerra say it's extremely helpful especially during this pandemic.

“This is rent week, so we pay the rent on time instead of having to buy clothes and things like that,” said Becerra.”It gives low-income parents the opportunity to send their kids back to school in good clothing.”

The Salvation Army will host a drive-thru Back to School Backpack Event on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.

The 300 backpacks will be filled with school supplies but it is first come first serve.

All kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.