Bombers book a ticket to the TCL Championship Game

(KBTX)
By Dylan Shackelford / Brazos Valley Bombers
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Bombers will be playing for their third-straight championship after sweeping the San Antonio Flying Chanclas with a 7-3 win tonight at home. The championship game will be on Saturday with the location still unknown as they await the winner of the TCL North championship series. 

Brazos Valley took the early lead in the first with an RBI walk from Wesley Faison followed by a run off of a passed ball to take control of the game. Manny Garcia and Mikey Hoehner picked up where they left off last night as they both knocked in a run in the third to double the lead. Grayson Tatrow hit in his third run of the series with an RBI single in the fourth before Logan Sartori’s two-run double in the fifth to put the Bombers up 7-0. The Chanclas added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth but were unable to get anything going in the ninth. 

Will Johnston pitched five scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season. He allowed just one hit and struck out seven to earn player of the game. His Texas A&M teammate Chandler Jozwiak took over in the sixth where he went two innings with two runs and struck out three. Dustin Saenz closed things out for Brazos Valley with a scoreless ninth to secure their place in the championship game.

Offensively, the Bombers recorded just five total hits but were patient at the plate as they earned 11 walks as a team, including four free passes draw by Faison and three from Tatrow. The patience paid off as they were able to get the Chanclas’ ace, Marcelo Perez, out of the game in the second inning. 

The Bombers will play the winner of the Amarillo Sod Squad and the Tulsa Drillers. The third and final game of that series will take place tomorrow night in Amarillo following a Drillers victory tonight to stay alive. If Tulsa wins, the championship game will be at Brazos Valley. The Bombers will travel to Amarillo if the Sod Squad take the series finale. 

For tickets and information please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombers.

