Brazos County confirms 24 new COVID-19 cases, 426 active cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 24 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 426 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 46 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

17 people are currently hospitalized. Three people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,525 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 3,997. There have been 31,823 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 76 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 73 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 355

77802: 342

77803: 1,140

77807: 258

77808: 194

77840: 691

77845: 799

77859: 1

77868: 8

Unknown: 89

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 79 218 Brazos 426 3,997 Burleson 52 235 Grimes 190 832 Houston 102 333 Lee 40 163 Leon 34 138 Madison 485 645 Milam 24 333 Montgomery 2,090 6,459 Robertson 119 226 San Jacinto 13 175 Trinity 48 153 Walker 682 3,122 Waller 130 406 Washington 120 498

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 470 staffed hospital beds with 122 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 42 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 62 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 79 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 218 total cases and 134 recovered cases and three deaths.

Burleson County currently has 52 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 235 total cases, and 175 cases have recovered and six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 190 active cases. There have been 832 total cases and 149 recoveries. There have been 520 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 333 total cases of COVID-19. There are 51 active cases and 110 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 51 active cases and 117 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 40 active cases. The county has a total of 163 cases, with 106 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Leon County currently has 34 active cases. The county has 138 total cases, with 103 recoveries and two deaths.

Madison County has reported 485 active cases. The county has a total of 645 cases with 158 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 24 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 333 total cases and 309 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,090 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,459 total cases and 4,121 recovered cases. There are currently 52 people hospitalized, and there have been 76 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 119 active COVID-19 cases, with 226 total cases. Currently, 107 patients have recovered and there has been one reported death. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 70

77856 - 27

77837 - 10

76629 - 11

77867 - 0

77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 175 cases with 129 recoveries and 8 deaths

Trinity County currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 153 total cases with 102 recoveries and three deaths.

Walker County has 3,122 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 682 cases are active in the community and 475 are recovered community cases. 1,965 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 130 active cases of COVID-19. There are 406 total cases and 276 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 120 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 498 total cases with 340 recoveries and 38 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 136,738 active cases and 315,652 recoveries. There have been 459,887 total cases reported and 3,908,235 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 7,497 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 79,543 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 5 at 3:30 p.m.

