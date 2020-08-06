Advertisement

Bryan considering a designated veterans section at city cemetery

Bryan City Cemetery
Bryan City Cemetery(KBTX)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Cemetery is one step closer to establishing a dedicated section for veterans.

On Thursday, the cemetery board considered a plan to designate Block 28 of the cemetery for veteran graves.

The cemetery was expanded in 2017, adding nearly 9,600 new plots. Now, Bryan Parks and Recreation is asking for 882 of them to be for veterans.

The proposal would also allow for “double-stacking” the plots for a veteran’s spouse, doubling the number of graves that could be placed in the section.

If approved by the cemetery board, the proposal would go before the Bryan City Council.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local mother wants justice for son’s murder

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Derrick O'Bryant Smith was killed in a shooting on Clark Street in June.

News

Madisonville CISD pushing school back to August 20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Madisonville teachers will have a little extra time to prepare for the start of school during the pandemic.

News

Yet another week of restaurants, bars hit hardest by unemployment in Brazos County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
On First News at Four, president/CEO of Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Glen Brewer discussed the latest in the local economy.

News

Treat of the Day: Drive-thru school supply pick-up at BCS Salvation Army

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Families with children grades Kindergarten through 12th can visit the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station for a free backpack/school supply pick-up on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Introducing the 19th*, a women-focused publication exploring the intersection of gender and politics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The 19th Deputy Editor Abby Johnston joined First News at Four to discuss what readers can expect.

News

BCS Salvation Army host annual back to school shopping spree

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
To help ease the finical burden of back to school shopping the BCS Salvation Army provided $100 to 30 students to help pay for school clothes.

Coronavirus

HHSC to allow limited visitation at nursing, long-term care facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Texas Health an Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced limited visitation rules for nursing and long-term care facilities on Thursday.

News

Treat: Salvation Army offers free drive-thru school supplies

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New women-focused publication launches

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggieland Outfitters offers customers free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Aggieland Outfitters has announced they are offering a free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles on Aug. 7.