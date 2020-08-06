Bryan considering a designated veterans section at city cemetery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Cemetery is one step closer to establishing a dedicated section for veterans.

On Thursday, the cemetery board considered a plan to designate Block 28 of the cemetery for veteran graves.

The cemetery was expanded in 2017, adding nearly 9,600 new plots. Now, Bryan Parks and Recreation is asking for 882 of them to be for veterans.

The proposal would also allow for “double-stacking” the plots for a veteran’s spouse, doubling the number of graves that could be placed in the section.

If approved by the cemetery board, the proposal would go before the Bryan City Council.

