Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPHINE, Va. (Gray News) – You never know when your brush with fame will come.

Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

“He was super-cool as he posed with Angie for a selfie!!” a Facebook post from the travel center said.

Imagine the shock our Subway employee, Angie Graves felt when KANE BROWN stopped in this Morning!! Brown is a...

Posted by White's Travel Center on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign and appears to be smiling behind his mask.

The singer’s latest single is “Be Like That.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BCS Salvation Army host annual back to school shopping spree

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
To help ease the finical burden of back to school shopping the BCS Salvation Army provided $100 to 30 students to help pay for school clothes.

Coronavirus

HHSC to allow limited visitation at nursing, long-term care facilities

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Texas Health an Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced limited visitation rules for nursing and long-term care facilities on Thursday.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

News

Treat: Salvation Army offers free drive-thru school supplies

Updated: 32 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Aggieland Outfitters offers customers free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Aggieland Outfitters has announced they are offering a free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles on Aug. 7.

News

BCS Chamber on Aug. 6

Updated: 36 minutes ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Coronavirus

Three days of free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Brazos County Health District has announced a free mobile COVID-19 testing site is coming to Brazos County for three days.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National Politics

‘See you in court’: ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the day Trump took office, the ACLU has filed 237 lawsuits against the administration and about 160 other legal actions.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."