Introducing the 19th*, a women-focused publication exploring the intersection of gender and politics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new women-focused publication called “The 19th*” has launched, pitched as a non-profit, non-partisan news outlet that focuses on the intersection of gender, policy and politics.

The 19th Deputy Editor Abby Johnston joined First News at Four to discuss what readers can expect.

Visit 19thNews.org now.

News 3′s Kathleen Witte: Why is the 19th needed?

19th Deputy Editor Abby Johnston: The 19th is part of a legacy of women’s media. By far not the first people to cover women, but what we want to do is be able to cover them in a non-partisan way. We focus on the reporting and facts because we believe that all issues are women’s issues. We’re not “the news, but pink”. We’re differentiating ourselves, but we’re also standing on the shoulders of many publications before us.

KW: Who is this publication for?

Johnston: I’d like to believe that it’s for everyone. I think our core audience are all women, but we really want to speak to all gender. Our focus is looking at the intersection of gender, politics and policy, so this publication really is for anyone who believes in gender equity in racial justice and anyone who really wants to be informed and consume fact-based news.

KW: Where did the name come from? What’s up with the asterisk?

Johnston: The name comes from the 19th Amendment, which of course gave women the right to vote. We’re actually about to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18. Our launch date was perhaps fortuitous. But the asterisk in our name is just an acknowledgment that not all women, when the 19th Amendment passed, had the right to vote. In fact, we’re still working toward making sure that we can make all women a part of our democracy and empower them and give them the tools to be informed participants in our democracy.

KW: What does it mean for readers that you are “non-profit, non-partisan”? How does the organization/publication back that up?

Johnston: I think for readers what you can expect from the 19th is for us to deliver facts. We’re going to cover everyone with the same scrutiny that we would cover anyone else. That extends from politics down to human interest stories. We’ll approach everything with an attitude that we want to deliver the facts, and that those are central to our storytelling.

The non-profit news model is really interesting. The [Texas] Tribune has really been a pioneer in that. For readers you can understand that we’re not going to serve any interests, even if someone has given us money. Our journalism is completely separate from everything, and our funders understand that. Really for readers, it means that you are going to get news that is powered by people.

KW: Many are looking for publications that incorporate and educate on racial justice and anti-racism right now. How does the 19th* approach that intersectionality as a woman-focused publication?

Johnston: As I said, we believe that all news is women’s news. Anti-racism and racial justice is central to our reporting. I think Black women and trans Black women especially have not gotten the attention that they deserve. They have been historically disenfranchised in this country. Part of the 19th’s mission is to cover these populations that have not gotten equal coverage that we’ve seen. I think that it’s very much core to our reporting, and it’s something that we think about and incorporate at every opportunity that we can.

Visit 19thNews.org now.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.