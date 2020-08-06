Advertisement

Introducing the 19th*, a women-focused publication exploring the intersection of gender and politics

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new women-focused publication called “The 19th*” has launched, pitched as a non-profit, non-partisan news outlet that focuses on the intersection of gender, policy and politics.

The 19th Deputy Editor Abby Johnston joined First News at Four to discuss what readers can expect.

Visit 19thNews.org now.

News 3′s Kathleen Witte: Why is the 19th needed?

19th Deputy Editor Abby Johnston: The 19th is part of a legacy of women’s media. By far not the first people to cover women, but what we want to do is be able to cover them in a non-partisan way. We focus on the reporting and facts because we believe that all issues are women’s issues. We’re not “the news, but pink”. We’re differentiating ourselves, but we’re also standing on the shoulders of many publications before us.

KW: Who is this publication for?

Johnston: I’d like to believe that it’s for everyone. I think our core audience are all women, but we really want to speak to all gender. Our focus is looking at the intersection of gender, politics and policy, so this publication really is for anyone who believes in gender equity in racial justice and anyone who really wants to be informed and consume fact-based news.

KW: Where did the name come from? What’s up with the asterisk?

Johnston: The name comes from the 19th Amendment, which of course gave women the right to vote. We’re actually about to celebrate the centennial of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18. Our launch date was perhaps fortuitous. But the asterisk in our name is just an acknowledgment that not all women, when the 19th Amendment passed, had the right to vote. In fact, we’re still working toward making sure that we can make all women a part of our democracy and empower them and give them the tools to be informed participants in our democracy.

KW: What does it mean for readers that you are “non-profit, non-partisan”? How does the organization/publication back that up?

Johnston: I think for readers what you can expect from the 19th is for us to deliver facts. We’re going to cover everyone with the same scrutiny that we would cover anyone else. That extends from politics down to human interest stories. We’ll approach everything with an attitude that we want to deliver the facts, and that those are central to our storytelling.

The non-profit news model is really interesting. The [Texas] Tribune has really been a pioneer in that. For readers you can understand that we’re not going to serve any interests, even if someone has given us money. Our journalism is completely separate from everything, and our funders understand that. Really for readers, it means that you are going to get news that is powered by people.

KW: Many are looking for publications that incorporate and educate on racial justice and anti-racism right now. How does the 19th* approach that intersectionality as a woman-focused publication?

Johnston: As I said, we believe that all news is women’s news. Anti-racism and racial justice is central to our reporting. I think Black women and trans Black women especially have not gotten the attention that they deserve. They have been historically disenfranchised in this country. Part of the 19th’s mission is to cover these populations that have not gotten equal coverage that we’ve seen. I think that it’s very much core to our reporting, and it’s something that we think about and incorporate at every opportunity that we can.

Visit 19thNews.org now.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local mother wants justice for son’s murder

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Derrick O'Bryant Smith was killed in a shooting on Clark Street in June.

News

Bryan considering a designated veterans section at city cemetery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
On Thursday, the cemetery board considered a plan to designate Block 28 of the cemetery for veteran graves.

News

Madisonville CISD pushing school back to August 20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Madisonville teachers will have a little extra time to prepare for the start of school during the pandemic.

News

Yet another week of restaurants, bars hit hardest by unemployment in Brazos County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
On First News at Four, president/CEO of Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Glen Brewer discussed the latest in the local economy.

News

Treat of the Day: Drive-thru school supply pick-up at BCS Salvation Army

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Families with children grades Kindergarten through 12th can visit the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station for a free backpack/school supply pick-up on Saturday.

Latest News

News

BCS Salvation Army host annual back to school shopping spree

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
To help ease the finical burden of back to school shopping the BCS Salvation Army provided $100 to 30 students to help pay for school clothes.

Coronavirus

HHSC to allow limited visitation at nursing, long-term care facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Texas Health an Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced limited visitation rules for nursing and long-term care facilities on Thursday.

News

Treat: Salvation Army offers free drive-thru school supplies

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New women-focused publication launches

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggieland Outfitters offers customers free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Aggieland Outfitters has announced they are offering a free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles on Aug. 7.