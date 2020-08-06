Advertisement

Local mother wants justice for son’s murder

Derrick O'Bryant Smith was killed in a shooting on Clark Street in June.
Family seeking answers after son killed in a drive-by shooting
Family seeking answers after son killed in a drive-by shooting(KBTX)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hilda Dixon remembers her son Derrick O’Bryan Smith as a peacemaker.

“Everybody just loved him. He was just a good kid,” said Dixon.

On June 3rd, Smith was killed after being shot in a drive-by shooting on Clark Street in Bryan. It happened just a couple of blocks down from Dixon’s house.

“By the time I walked out my door I saw all the ambulance and stuff down the street, and all I know is that I just had to get to him. I’m running to him. Where I got the strength to run I don’t know, but I ran toward him but they wouldn’t let me see him, get to him and they were doing, blood was just coming, and I just it’s just hard because he didn’t have to die like that,” said Dixon.

Ayrian Brown, DeShawn Franklin, and Demetrius Thomas have all been arrested and charged in the case. According to police, it wasn’t a random act of violence. Dixon says there was an argument on Facebook between people Smith knew but says he doesn’t know the accused.

“I don’t understand what happened. I’m still trying to get answers on what happened. It was like 40 some odd bullet holes around and Derrick was the only one that got shot,” said Dixon.

Dixon says she wants justice.

“Even though all three of those guys have been caught, They still living, they still living, but my son is he’s six feet under. They left me with only memories and pictures,” said Dixon.

All three suspects are in the Brazos County Jail. According to online records, no trial dates have been set yet.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bryan considering a designated veterans section at city cemetery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
On Thursday, the cemetery board considered a plan to designate Block 28 of the cemetery for veteran graves.

News

Madisonville CISD pushing school back to August 20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Madisonville teachers will have a little extra time to prepare for the start of school during the pandemic.

News

Yet another week of restaurants, bars hit hardest by unemployment in Brazos County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
On First News at Four, president/CEO of Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Glen Brewer discussed the latest in the local economy.

News

Treat of the Day: Drive-thru school supply pick-up at BCS Salvation Army

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Families with children grades Kindergarten through 12th can visit the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station for a free backpack/school supply pick-up on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Introducing the 19th*, a women-focused publication exploring the intersection of gender and politics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The 19th Deputy Editor Abby Johnston joined First News at Four to discuss what readers can expect.

News

BCS Salvation Army host annual back to school shopping spree

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
To help ease the finical burden of back to school shopping the BCS Salvation Army provided $100 to 30 students to help pay for school clothes.

Coronavirus

HHSC to allow limited visitation at nursing, long-term care facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Texas Health an Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced limited visitation rules for nursing and long-term care facilities on Thursday.

News

Treat: Salvation Army offers free drive-thru school supplies

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

New women-focused publication launches

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggieland Outfitters offers customers free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Aggieland Outfitters has announced they are offering a free Zoono spray and sanitation service for vehicles on Aug. 7.