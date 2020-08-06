Local mother wants justice for son’s murder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hilda Dixon remembers her son Derrick O’Bryan Smith as a peacemaker.

“Everybody just loved him. He was just a good kid,” said Dixon.

On June 3rd, Smith was killed after being shot in a drive-by shooting on Clark Street in Bryan. It happened just a couple of blocks down from Dixon’s house.

“By the time I walked out my door I saw all the ambulance and stuff down the street, and all I know is that I just had to get to him. I’m running to him. Where I got the strength to run I don’t know, but I ran toward him but they wouldn’t let me see him, get to him and they were doing, blood was just coming, and I just it’s just hard because he didn’t have to die like that,” said Dixon.

Ayrian Brown, DeShawn Franklin, and Demetrius Thomas have all been arrested and charged in the case. According to police, it wasn’t a random act of violence. Dixon says there was an argument on Facebook between people Smith knew but says he doesn’t know the accused.

“I don’t understand what happened. I’m still trying to get answers on what happened. It was like 40 some odd bullet holes around and Derrick was the only one that got shot,” said Dixon.

Dixon says she wants justice.

“Even though all three of those guys have been caught, They still living, they still living, but my son is he’s six feet under. They left me with only memories and pictures,” said Dixon.

All three suspects are in the Brazos County Jail. According to online records, no trial dates have been set yet.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.