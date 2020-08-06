Advertisement

Madisonville CISD pushing school back to August 20

The school year will start one week later.
Teachers will have extra time to prep during COVID-19.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville students will have one more week of summer. Thursday afternoon the Madisonville Consolidated Independent School District School Board met to move the first day of school from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20.

It will give teachers extra time to adapt to COVID-19 challenges.

”Bear with us. You know things are changing fast. Our health plan, the state’s health plan has changed four times in seven days and we’re adjusting with it every day,” said Keith Smith, Madisonville CISD Superintendent.

Smith said 72 percent of students plan to attend in-person, while 28 percent will be online.

He said they made the decision to delay school after speaking with teachers and principals.

”I asked you know what can we do to help? And they said, ‘Well can we get a little bit more time?,‘” said Smith.

Some parents said Thursday they’re frustrated by the delay and had been counting on school to start on time.

“Our number one priority is being prepared for our students when we start. And if our teachers feel like they need five more days, we’re going to give them five more days,” said Smith when asked about concerns about the delays.

Other parents and residents were supportive of delaying the first day.

“I don’t know what else they can do?,” said Joseph Hartnett of Madisonville. He said his nephew attends high school here.

“I’m always worried the cases are going to go up but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see,” said Hartnett.

Teachers will spend the extra days preparing for online instruction. District leaders said students learning from home will be in the same type of classes with video lessons and a combination of digital resources.

“They just need to know we’re going to give it our very best effort do everything we can to keep our children safe and healthy,” said Smith.

Madison County currently has 645 total COVID-19 cases. 430 of those are from the TDCJ Prison system.

North Zulch has also pushed its first day of school back to Aug. 19.

We have our previous story on Madison County preparing for back to school here.

