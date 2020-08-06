Miami’s Rousseau latest college football standout to opt out of 2020 season

CORRAL GABLES, Florida (AP) -- Miami star defensive end Gregory Rousseau has opted out of this college football season. He was second in the nation with 15.5 sacks last season. Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said during a conference call that Rousseau would not play.

He would have been a third-year sophomore and is eligible to enter the NFL draft next year. Rousseau is the fourth prominent player who has decided not to play in a season filled with uncertainty because of the pandemic. The others are Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman. Rousseau had a breakout season in 2019. The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder is projected as a possible first-round draft pick.

