NOAA predicts “extremely active” 2020 hurricane season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center at the National Weather Service echo previous thoughts from earlier this year, but are now more certain that we will see above average tropical activity through the end of the season.

In a press release Thursday, NOAA added context to their “extremely active” wording.

This is one of the most active seasonal forecasts that NOAA has produced in its 22-year history of hurricane outlooks”

The early August forecast calls for a total of 19-25 named storms (of which, 9 have already formed this year).

NOAA has called for an "extremely active" 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Assuming we reach the upper end of the number of named storms predicted, we will start the alphabet over with greek letters, which has only happened in 2005. (KBTX)

Warmer than average sea-surface temperatures and light upper level winds in the tropical Atlantic, factored with an overly active African Monsoon season are the main attributes to the adjusted forecast.

“This year, we expect more, stronger, and longer-lived storms than average, and our predicted [...] range extends well above NOAA’s threshold for an extremely active season”

This is the second forecast in as many days to call for an “extremely” active overall season.

Released their updated forecast on Wednesday, using the same wording for the Atlantic season, siting similar reasons for their updated prediction.

