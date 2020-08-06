NOAA predicts “extremely active” 2020 hurricane season
Second forecast in as many days to call for an "extremely active" season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center at the National Weather Service echo previous thoughts from earlier this year, but are now more certain that we will see above average tropical activity through the end of the season.
In a press release Thursday, NOAA added context to their “extremely active” wording.
The early August forecast calls for a total of 19-25 named storms (of which, 9 have already formed this year).
Warmer than average sea-surface temperatures and light upper level winds in the tropical Atlantic, factored with an overly active African Monsoon season are the main attributes to the adjusted forecast.
This is the second forecast in as many days to call for an “extremely” active overall season.
Released their updated forecast on Wednesday, using the same wording for the Atlantic season, siting similar reasons for their updated prediction.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.