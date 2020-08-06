Advertisement

NOAA predicts “extremely active” 2020 hurricane season

Second forecast in as many days to call for an "extremely active" season
In this GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, Hurricane Isaias churns in the Caribbean. Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year's Hurricane Dorian. (NOAA via AP)
In this GOES-16 satellite image taken Friday, July 31, 2020, at 8:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, Hurricane Isaias churns in the Caribbean. Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday toward the U.S. East Coast as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year's Hurricane Dorian. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center at the National Weather Service echo previous thoughts from earlier this year, but are now more certain that we will see above average tropical activity through the end of the season.

In a press release Thursday, NOAA added context to their “extremely active” wording.

The early August forecast calls for a total of 19-25 named storms (of which, 9 have already formed this year).

NOAA has called for an "extremely active" 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
NOAA has called for an "extremely active" 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.(KBTX)
NOAA has called for an "extremely active" 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Assuming we reach the upper end of the number of named storms predicted, we will start the alphabet over with greek letters, which has only happened in 2005.
NOAA has called for an "extremely active" 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Assuming we reach the upper end of the number of named storms predicted, we will start the alphabet over with greek letters, which has only happened in 2005.(KBTX)

Warmer than average sea-surface temperatures and light upper level winds in the tropical Atlantic, factored with an overly active African Monsoon season are the main attributes to the adjusted forecast.

This is the second forecast in as many days to call for an “extremely” active overall season.

Colorado State University

Released their updated forecast on Wednesday, using the same wording for the Atlantic season, siting similar reasons for their updated prediction.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A&M student-athletes create support group for fellow Black athletes

Updated: 10 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M administrators share plans on fall semester in virtual town hall

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
With the start of the fall semester less than two weeks away, Texas A&M administrators shared their plans to start the school year safely during a virtual town hall Wednesday night.

News

A&M Administrators share plans on fall semester in virtual town hall

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 8/5

Updated: 12 hours ago
Wednesday Night Weather Update 8/5 | News Three At Ten

Latest News

News

U.S. Census Bureau changes response deadline to Sept. 30

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

U.S. Census Bureau changes response deadline to Sept. 30

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local officials stress importance of filling out 2020 census.

News

Local parents adapting to new school supplies list

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station Taekwondo business offering learning pods for online students

Updated: 15 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Treat of the Day: Dana Hoyt wins Athena Award

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Sam Houston State University President Dana Hoyt was recently awarded the 2020 ATHENA award from the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce.

News

College Station Taekwondo business offering learning pods for online students

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Starting next week Infinity Taekwondo will be a new school hosting kids who are taking their lessons online with a learning pod.