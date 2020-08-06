Notre Dame opens ACC play against Duke, won’t play Navy

(AP) - Notre Dame opens its season as an Atlantic Coast Conference football member against visiting Duke on Sept. 12. But the Fighting Irish won’t face Navy for the first time in more than nine decades as part of the ACC’s reconfigured schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league has set up a 10-game conference schedule that includes a nonconference game, though that game must be played in the member school’s home state. The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen had been scheduled to play for the 94th straight year. It was also set to be Notre Dame’s first visit to Navy’s home field.

Opponents must meet ACC medical protocol requirements that include regular testing for athletes, coaches and staff to try to control the potential spread of coronavirus. The ACC’s medical advisory group also recommends schools evaluate travel policies for games, including modes of travel such as buses or flights, lodging accommodations and the size of the travel party.

