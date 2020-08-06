Advertisement

Day has early lead at PGA Championship -5

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(WIBW)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO, California (AP) -- 2015 PGA Champion Jason Day has the early lead in the first round of the PGA Championship. Day shot a 5-under 65 over the 7,251-yard TPC Harding Park to head to the clubhouse in front. He had a bogey-free round that included a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka was in a group of nine one stroke behind at minus-4, with some of the morning tee times still on the course.

The tournament at Harding Park in San Francisco is the first major of the year. The Masters was moved to November, the U.S. Open to September, and the British Open was canceled.

It’s the first time Harding Park has hosted a major and the second straight year the PGA Championship is being held at a municipal golf course.

Tiger Woods goes for a record-tying fifth PGA Championship title. Jordan Spieth (speeth) needs this major to complete the career Grand Slam.

