StageCenter Community Theatre makes performances safe for cast and patrons

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -StageCenter Community Theatre is in the midst of its current show “The 39 Steps,” and the theater is making performances safe for patrons and castmembers with extra safety precautions.

The Bryan theater brings new meaning to acting’s “third wall” by installing plexiglass dividers completely around the stage.

“This is what we put up to keep the actors and the audience separated,” said Board President of the StageCenter Community Theater, Cindy Roberts. “Believe it or not once the show starts and the lights come on you don’t even notice it.”

StageCenter Community Theatre is implementing other precautions like social distanced seating, online-only ticket purchasing, and asking patrons to go outside during intermission, according to Roberts.

“The 39 Steps” debuted on July 30 and runs until Aug. 15.

