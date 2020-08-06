Texas A&M administrators share plans on fall semester in virtual town hall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With the start of the fall semester less than two weeks away, Texas A&M University administrators shared their plans to start the school year safely during a virtual town hall Wednesday night.

The panel included the Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Daniel Pugh, Texas A&M Athletic Director, Ross Bjork, Director of Student Health Services, Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, and Texas A&M Provost, Dr. Carol A. Fierke.

During the town hall, the administrators discussed how the university plans to safely operate this semester, including how they plan on holding students accountable for wearing a mask.

“If a student comes to class and either refuses to wear a mask or to leave, I’ve told the faculty that they can say, ‘Today this class is going to go remote,‘ which I hate to punish all of the students who are behaving but this is, I think, is an important step to keep our community safe and for us to continue to have face-to-face classes,” said Dr. Fierke.

Dr. Fierke said they now know that 76% of the student body will be taking face-to-face classes while the other 24% will be taking classes exclusively online.

David Toback, who has been teaching astronomy and physics at Texas A&M for 20 years, said he believes this semester will have its challenges.

”This upcoming semester is going to be hard. There’s just no question about it. The only thing that’s certain is that it’s uncertain,” said Toback.

Though administrators say a spike in cases is expected when students return, Tobak said he’ll be cautiously optimistic.

“We’re just going to have to be flexible and do it the way Aggies do. We do the best we can, we can rest assured it will be imperfect. That’s my best shot,” said Toback.

Bjork touched on one of the ways they plan on keeping fans safe at football games.

“It will be a requirement that everyone wears a face covering to enter, to sit, to move around Kyle field,” said Bjork.

He also said as of Wednesday, the university has not made a decision on how the band, Yell Practices, and tailgates would operate this football season, but that they would like to keep the traditions going if they can find a safe way to do it.

