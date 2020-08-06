Advertisement

Texas A&M names new police chief

UPD Chief Michael Johnson on July 28, 2020. (Texas A&M University Division of Marketing & Communications)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Aug. 6, 2020
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has named J. Michael Johnson as the next university police chief. Johnson has been assistant chief for six years and has been serving in the department for almost 25 years, according to a statement sent out by the university.

Johnson will assume his role as police chief on Sept. 1, following the retirement of Police Chief J. Michael Ragan.

“Mike Johnson’s character, education, experience and leadership abilities make him the best choice to become the next Chief of Police at Texas A&M University,” said Chris Meyer, associate vice president of the Office for Safety and Security. “As a longtime resident of this area and Aggie graduate, he knows and is committed to this community and, particularly, to the university. I am confident that Mike will lead the University Police Department to yet higher levels of achievement in its ongoing efforts to protect all A&M students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

Johnson graduated from Texas A&M University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in 2000 and master’s degree in 2006. He is also completing a master’s degree in criminal justice leadership and management from Sam Houston State University, which should be finished next year. Johnson is also a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas - Leadership Command College. During his time at the Texas A&M University Police Department, Johnson has served in several roles including patrol officer, field training officer, patrol sergeant, and assistant chief of the support services division.

“I am blessed to have this opportunity and I am fully committed to the Texas A&M University Police Department,” Johnson said in a statement. “We will focus on working cooperatively with our community members and apply procedural justice internally and externally in our efforts to maintain trust and legitimacy within the department and community. We will continue to demonstrate our professionalism and our commitment to excellence.

