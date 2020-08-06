Advertisement

Three days of free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County

Appointments are required to get tested
(KALB)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has announced a free mobile COVID-19 testing site is coming to Brazos County for three days.

DAVACO, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and the Texas Department of State Health Services are partnering to provide a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Brazos County. 

Testing is available to anyone over the age of five and you do not have to be symptomatic to get tested. Appointments are required to get tested, to make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Registration opens 24 hours prior to the testing date. Appointments are available between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

LocationDateTime
Brazos County Expo Complex
5827 Leonard Rd, Bryan, TX		August 108 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Brazos County Expo Complex
5827 Leonard Rd, Bryan, TX 		August 118 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Brazos County Expo Complex
5827 Leonard Rd, Bryan, TX 		August 128 a.m. - 4 p.m.

More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website:  http://brazosceoc.org/

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

HHSC to allow limited visitation at nursing, long-term care facilities

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Texas Health an Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced limited visitation rules for nursing and long-term care facilities on Thursday.

National Politics

Democrats demand Postal Service reverse changes slowing mail

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
A Democratic senator said Thursday he is launching an investigation into changes at the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries across the country just as big volume increases are expected for mail-in election voting.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

National

Trump: Biden wants to 'hurt God'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump tells crowd on tarmac that Joe Biden wants to "hurt God."

Latest News

National

Trump, McConnell huddle with virus talks at risk of collapse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

Coronavirus

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

National

COVID: More cases and unemployment claims

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Rising cases and more unemployment claims as officials still debate school openings.

Coronavirus

Texas A&M research project identifies first COVID-19 positive cats in Texas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M researchers from the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) have identified two cats in Brazos County that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Mental health issues rise in children during pandemic, expert says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
One child psychologist said he's seeing a significant increase in mental health issues among children.