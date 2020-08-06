Three days of free COVID-19 testing in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District has announced a free mobile COVID-19 testing site is coming to Brazos County for three days.

DAVACO, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, and the Texas Department of State Health Services are partnering to provide a mobile COVID-19 testing site in Brazos County.

Testing is available to anyone over the age of five and you do not have to be symptomatic to get tested. Appointments are required to get tested, to make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. Registration opens 24 hours prior to the testing date. Appointments are available between 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

Location Date Time Brazos County Expo Complex

5827 Leonard Rd, Bryan, TX August 10 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Brazos County Expo Complex

5827 Leonard Rd, Bryan, TX August 11 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Brazos County Expo Complex

5827 Leonard Rd, Bryan, TX August 12 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

More information can be found at the Brazos County Emergency Operations Center website: http://brazosceoc.org/

