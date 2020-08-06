Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Drive-thru school supply pick-up at BCS Salvation Army

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Families with children grades Kindergarten through 12th can visit the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station for a free backpack/school supply pick-up on Saturday.

The child receiving the items must be in the vehicle to be eligible for the backpack/snack bag pick-up.

When: Saturday, Aug. 8, 6 – 8 p.m.

Where: The Salvation Army of BCS, 2506 Cavitt Avenue, Bryan

More information from the Salvation Army of BCS is below:

This event will serve as a great opportunity for families to come together in a drive-thru format to pick up much needed back to school supplies for their children as they head back to school for the 2020-2021 school year. Representatives from The Salvation Army will be available to educate those interested in the services and programs offered at the Bryan/College Station location and how they can get involved with our volunteer opportunities. Unfortunately; due to COVID-19, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station had to cancel its annual Summer Celebration event. A feature of that yearly event was the distribution of free school supplies to participating families. However, with the number of local families that have been affected financially due to COVID-19, there are many around our local community in need of school supplies for their children that may not be able to afford them at this time. Therefore, this specific event was created to help alleviate some of those financial burdens.

We would like to also thank our sponsors, volunteers, and donors for making this event possible: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Aggie Catholics, Salvation Army Bryan/College Station church members, and the Bryan/College Station community for donating much-needed school supplies throughout the year.

