U.S. Census Bureau changes response deadline to Sept. 30

Initially, responses were due by Oct. 31
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United States Census Bureau announced Monday that the deadline to return census forms has been changed again. Due to COVID-19, the deadline was initially pushed back to October 31. Now the forms are due by September 30.

Local officials say it is important now, more than ever, to fill out your census.

“We want to get everybody counted and we want to get that fair share of $675 billion of federal funding,” said Allison Kay, staff planner for the City of Bryan.

As of Tuesday, August 4, only 56.7% of Bryan households completed the survey. That is 1.3% lower than the state average. In College Station, only 51.4% have responded.

Jade Broadnax, the staff planner at the City of College Station, says it is important to bring up the census in groups you participate in to spread the word about the need to respond.

The amount of funding for cities, including hospitals, roads, and schools, along with representation in Washington, D.C., is all based upon the census that happens every ten years. Kay says with the state of Texas population increase in recent years, there could be a change in representation and funding that would help balance out that growth.

Both city officials say they are seeing a gap in responses from minority populations, along with socioeconomic statuses. College Station officials say a majority of their responses are from Caucasian households and those who are more affluent.

Texas A&M University handles all of its students living on campus, including sorority and fraternity houses. But those students living off-campus are being asked to fill out the census based on where they would have been living on April 1, despite the pandemic.

This year, the census website can help those who speak English, along with 59 other languages.

For those who have lost the mailed card, you can still fill out your census online or on the phone.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

