Yet another week of restaurants, bars hit hardest by unemployment in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On First News at Four, president/CEO of Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce Glen Brewer discussed the latest in the local economy.

For the week ending July 25 (unemployment numbers are delayed several days; these are the latest available local numbers), 285 Brazos County residents filed for unemployment. That number is down 74 from the week before, continuing a short trend of declining unemployment claims.

The top three industries with employees filing for unemployment during the week ending July 25 are as follows:

1. Limited-service restaurants

2. Full-service restaurants

3. Drinking establishments/alcoholic beverage service

Brewer says this list isn't surprising. Restaurants have been topping the list for months, and bars joined the ranks after they were re-closed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

However, some bars are hoping to get back in the game by temporarily reclassifying as restaurants--and operating that way, too.

“Some of the bars or taverns, their set-ups are not unlike restaurants,” said Brewer. “When they were shut down completely, any bar that I guess has figured out that they’re able to serve food can open back up as a restaurant with the plan in place that they’re going to be serving 51 percent food... And if you think about it, if they’re able to function as a restaurant under the same rules as a restaurant, then they should be able to have the same guidelines. So they’re getting a little bit creative.”

Another potential stimulus for the economy is the back-to-school shopping season.

“Back to school is always good for our local economy,” Brewer said. “As parents go out and young people get back-to-school supplies, back-to-school clothes... I think probably with the virtual option and maybe people not shopping as much as usual, there’s probably a dampening of that effect. But, we’re going to be looking at the numbers and hope that they’re very very good for our local businesses.”

