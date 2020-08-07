Advertisement

100 Club hosting raffle for 2021 UTV

The raffle will take place November 3.
100 Club Raffle
100 Club Raffle(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 7, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 100 club is a non-profit that provides financial assistance to families of first responders killed or seriously injured in the like of duty.

The club will be raffling off a 2021 Polaris Ranger Crew on Nov. 3.

Each ticket is $100 and the proceeds will go towards their cause.

“This is a way for us to continue our mission and if you don’t want to join the raffle please consider being a member of the 100 Club because that’s what lets us do what we’ve done. Join our 30,000 members and support the men and women in police and law enforcement,” said William Skeen 100 Club Executive Director.

If you’d like to buy a ticket click here.

