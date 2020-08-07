Aggieland Outfitters hosting free car disinfecting event Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Outfitters has partnered with ProHealth 2020 to bring a free car disinfecting event to the community.

It is happening at the Aggieland Outfitters University Drive location Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

The process will be a drive-thru, is free, and takes one minute to smog the entire car.

Dan Quinn, partner at ProHealth 2020, says the product they are using, Zoono, will help kill off bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19.

“We are going to sanitize the cars, the inside of the cars, the door nobs, and any touchable surface, and kill anything that is there,” said Quinn. “We are also going to lay down a 30-day barrier protectorate, which is the same product.”

Quinn says the product has spikes that pierce the membranes of the virus to kill it and keep if off of surfaces.

If you are unable to make it to Friday’s free event, Aggieland Outfitters will sell a limited supply of Zoono.

