Another positive test, another postponement for Cardinals

(AP) - Friday night’s game in St. Louis between the Cardinals and the Cubs has been postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball said the game was called off to allow more time for additional testing and to complete the contact tracing process. The Cardinals have been off since last Friday, when two players returned positive coronavirus tests. Eight players in total have tested positive, including star catcher Yadier Molina.

The Cardinals spent five days in quarantine in a Milwaukee hotel before finally being cleared to travel back to St. Louis late Tuesday, when they returned negative tests for the second straight day. They got workouts in at home and had been prepared to return to the field Friday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.