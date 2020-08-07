Back to school sales tax holiday this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The sales tax holiday for back to school shopping starts Friday and runs through midnight Sunday.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the holiday.

For a complete list of applicable items and exact details, visit the Comptroller’s website here.

To promote social distancing, the Texas Comptroller’s office wants all taxpayers to know that during the Tax-Free Weekend, you can buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases) tax free, when either:

the item is both delivered, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

The Comptroller’s office urges all taxpayers buying certain qualifying items at their local retailers to practice appropriate social distancing as described in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during the sales tax holiday.

The holiday will apply to purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.