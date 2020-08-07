Advertisement

Brazos County confirms one death, 27 new COVID-19 cases

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 27 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 389 active cases.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a female in her 60′s who was hospitalized. There have been 47 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

18 people are currently hospitalized. Three people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 3,588 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,024. There have been 32,388 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 73 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 82 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 355
  • 77802: 346
  • 77803: 1,153
  • 77807: 259
  • 77808: 195
  • 77840: 695
  • 77845: 922
  • 77859: 1
  • 77868: 8
  • Unknown: 90

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin78223
Brazos3894,024
Burleson51236
Grimes190832
Houston102333
Lee43163
Leon29138
Madison468635
Milam24333
Montgomery1,9236,510
Robertson125236
San Jacinto38175
Trinity48155
Walker6963,137
Waller101430
Washington95498

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 459 staffed hospital beds with 101 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 40 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 57 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 78 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 223 total cases and 137 recovered cases and three deaths.

Burleson County currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 236 total cases, and 178 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 190 active cases. There have been 832 total cases and 149 recoveries. There have been 520 total TDCJ cases.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 333 total cases of COVID-19. There are 51 active cases and 110 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has 51 active cases and 117 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 43 active cases. The county has a total of 163 cases, with 111 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Leon County currently has 29 active cases. The county has 138 total cases, with 107 recoveries and two deaths.

Madison County has reported 468 active cases. The county has a total of 645 cases with 175 recoveries and two deaths.

Milam County currently has 24 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 333 total cases and 309 recovered cases. There is currently one patient hospitalized, and three COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,923 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 6,510 total cases and 4,338 recovered cases. There are currently 67 people hospitalized, and there have been 77 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 125 active COVID-19 cases, with 236 total cases. Currently, 111 patients have recovered and there has been one reported death. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

  • 77859 - 76
  • 77856 - 28
  • 77837 - 10
  • 76629 - 10
  • 77867 - 0
  • 77882 - 1

San Jacinto County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 175 cases with 129 recoveries and 8 deaths

Trinity County currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 155 total cases with 102 recoveries and three deaths.

Walker County has 3,137 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 696 cases are active in the community and 476 are recovered community cases. 1,965 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 101 active cases of COVID-19. There are 430 total cases and 329 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 95 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 498 total cases with 365 recoveries and 39 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 135,878 active cases and 323,804 recoveries. There have been 467,485 total cases reported and 3,944,480 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 7,803 Texans have died from COVID-19.

250 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 80,914 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 6 at 3:15 p.m.

