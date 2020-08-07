Brazos Valley Bombers to host TCL Championship Saturday night against Tulsa

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alec Sanchez hit a 3 run homerun in the 7th inning as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Squad 9-6 Thursday night to capture the TCL North Division title at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo.

With the win the Drillers will face the defending TCL Champion Bombers. Brazos Valley won the TCL South Division title with a 2 game sweep of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. The Bombers will be looking for their 7th title in the last 8 years. First pitch on Saturday night at Travis Park is slated for 7:05pm.

