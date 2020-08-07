Advertisement

Brazos Valley Bombers to host TCL Championship Saturday night against Tulsa

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Alec Sanchez hit a 3 run homerun in the 7th inning as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Squad 9-6 Thursday night to capture the TCL North Division title at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo.

With the win the Drillers will face the defending TCL Champion Bombers. Brazos Valley won the TCL South Division title with a 2 game sweep of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. The Bombers will be looking for their 7th title in the last 8 years. First pitch on Saturday night at Travis Park is slated for 7:05pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggie volleyball holds first practice

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

A&M among six SEC teams ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

Updated: 3 hours ago

Sports

Dow advances at U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf senior Courtney Dow advanced to the round of 32 in match play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at the Woodmont Country Club Thursday evening.

Sports

KBTX Video Included: Aggie volleyball holds first practice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M volleyball team was back on the court Thursday for their first practice leading up to the 2020 season.

Latest News

Sports

KBTX Video Included: A&M among six SEC teams ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Sports Communications
Six SEC football programs were ranked within the top 15 of the 2020 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll Top 25.

Sports

Miami’s Rousseau latest college football standout to opt out of 2020 season

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Miami star defensive end Gregory Rousseau has opted out of this college football season. He was second in the nation with 15.5 sacks last season. Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said during a conference call that Rousseau would not play.

Sports

Notre Dame opens ACC play against Duke, won’t play Navy

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Notre Dame opens its season as an Atlantic Coast Conference football member against visiting Duke on Sept. 12. But the Fighting Irish won’t face Navy for the first time in more than nine decades as part of the ACC’s reconfigured schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league has set up a 10-game conference schedule that includes a nonconference game, though that game must be played in the member school’s home state. The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen had been scheduled to play for the 94th straight year. It was also set to be Notre Dame’s first visit to Navy’s home field.

Sports

Day has early lead at PGA Championship -5

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
2015 PGA Champion Jason Day has the early lead in the first round of the PGA Championship. Day shot a 5-under 65 over the 7,251-yard TPC Harding Park to head to the clubhouse in front. He had a bogey-free round that included a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Bombers book a ticket to the TCL Championship Game

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT