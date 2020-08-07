Brazos Valley Food Bank preparing for fall programs, return of school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank is gearing up for fall during COVID -19. This week would have also been one of their signature events. They had to cancel the annual Feast of Caring because of the virus, but they continue to combat hunger insecurity across the Brazos Valley.

Friday morning bags were being filled and buggies rolled out to feed some of our neighbors. This is a typical scene at the Brazos Church Pantry in Downtown Bryan.

”Yeah it will just help out especially right now when we’re not really working as much yeah just any little bit helps. Any extra groceries,” said Hilaria Gomez of Bryan. Her son Sergio helped translate for us.

She and her son were picking up food for her family of five.

”So since this all started this is our second trip here,” Gomez explained.

The Church Pantry gets the majority of their food from the Brazos Valley Food Bank, they continue to need more volunteers and take monetary and food donations too.

“We’re seeing a lot of the people that come are just they need food and some of them have lost jobs and some of them are just low income typically and so they’re repeat clients. But they all need food,” said Andrea Derrig, the Brazos Church Pantry Friday Crew Leader.

”You never know who’s going to drive up. We do curb-side service right now. There was a family that drove up the other day that they were in a pickup truck and they said they were living in the pickup truck because the dad had lost his job,” said Derrig.

The Food Bank continues to adjust how they’re serving customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. With school starting this month they aren’t sure if they’ll see an uptick in their backpack program. They’re still working to understand how to reach kids learning virtually.

“We can use all the support we can get. There’s more need now as people are kind of, the economic impact of this COVID pandemic is is going to stretch on for months and months,” said Shannon Avila, Brazos Valley Food Bank Programs Manager.

”We’re working with all those districts right now to figure out what that looks like for them. Each district is a little bit different the way they approach it it’s going to be a little bit different so its’ kind of working through all that,” said Avila

For families like the Gomezes, it’s help in a time of economic need.

“Pretty much any help is appreciated like even just coming to here donating what they can it just it really helps,” said Gomez.

In a week’s time the Brazos Church Pantry served 219 families.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank tells us their donations have been steady despite not having the feast of caring this week. We have a link the the Brazos Valley Food Bank and Brazos Church Pantry.

