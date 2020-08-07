Advertisement

Brent Scowcroft, adviser to President George H.W. Bush, dies

He passed away Thursday at the age of 95.
Longtime George H.W. Bush confidant and former national security adviser, Brent Scowcroft, dead at 95 of natural causes.
Longtime George H.W. Bush confidant and former national security adviser, Brent Scowcroft, dead at 95 of natural causes.(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia (KBTX) - Retired Lt. General Brent Scowcroft passed away Thursday at the age of 95 of natural causes. Scowcroft served in the U.S. military and government service for more than 60 years.

Scowcroft was a longtime confidant of former President George H.W. Bush. A spokesman for the 41st president’s foundation announced the news Friday. The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs in the Texas A&M Busch School of Government and Public Service is named in his honor.

Scowcroft, a former Air Force General, served as National Security Adviser under presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush. He is the only man to have ever served two presidents as National Security Adviser.

In 1991, General Scowcroft was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, by President George H.W. Bush, and in 1993 was awarded an honorary knighthood - a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) - by Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1994, Scowcroft founded The Scowcroft Group, an international advisory firm, in which he was active until recently. He was a key figure during the gulf war and the last days of the cold war.

Brent Scowcroft is survived by his daughter, Karen Scowcroft and his granddaughter, Meghan.

