Bryan ISD athletic director explains protocols for district sports

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The new school year is quickly approaching and COVID-19 has made some big changes in how schools plan to reopen this fall. One area in question is how will athletics be handled as the pandemic continues into the start of the school year.

In an interview with KBTX, Bryan ISD Athletic Director Janice Williamson spoke about how sports will look like at the school district this fall.

Williamson says that a procedure has already been put into place as strength and condition programs and sport-specific camps have started back up. Players and coaches will go through a prescreen before they enter practice and other athletic facilities. The prescreening includes getting your temperature checked with an infrared thermometer. Masks will be mandatory when entering the facilities. The district has purchased neck gaiters for the athletes so that they can easily pull them up and down.

“For the most part, kids want a season and they want to play. We are trying to impress upon them that our fall season depends on how well we are able to carry out the procedures,” said Williamson.

As for fans, they will have to go through a prescreening that includes a temperature check and answering questions. Fans that enter the stadium or gym will need to follow CDC guidelines. Seating at games will also be limited. If you are not able to enter the game, fans have an opportunity to watch it via live stream. Bryan ISD has partnered with NFHS to live stream all home games for all sporting events that include football, volleyball, basketball, baseball, and softball.

“For those people who are unable to get into the stadium due to lack of seating, there will be an option for them to view the games online. There is a small fee but at least they will be able to view the kids play.”

Since there’s no timetable for the pandemic, the district says they have made plans into how they would adjust if the fall sports season is pushed back.

They have plans in their schedule for any games that might be missed in the fall. The district is also looking into how to determine a district champion if the season can’t be completed.

“We are preparing, planning, and hoping for the best. Our kids are really looking forward to getting back to playing, getting into the gyms, and we really want that for them.”

