Bryan man finishes second in History Channel’s “Forged in Fire”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Logan Brackin of Bryan was a finalist on History Channel’s Forged in Fire. The self-taught bladesmith operates a knife business where he creates knives, axes, and swords all by hand.

Brackin says he had a good experience on the show and also made some great friends.

“[Forged in Fire] was very difficult. It was just like they show on the T.V. show. It was really really hard and very very stressful, but a lot of fun.”

Brackin received no formal training to become a bladesmith. He learned everything himself. The reason he even started making knives was for Christmas gifts in 2013, according to Brackin.

From there, his passion and skill set grew.

He now has a successful business called Brackin Blades Forge, where he takes pride in the different blades he creates. He makes various types of knives, axes, and swords, and he seeks inspiration from historical influences, video games, and sometimes television.

“A big way I keep my focus is actually through my belief system. Colossians 3:23 says ‘work unto the Lord, and not unto men.’ So every knife that I make, I want to make sure I am doing my best, absolute, 100 percent ability to make a knife. Because when people buy these knives, I want them to know that these are great knives, but more importantly, I want them to know who I am as a person. They aren’t just buying a quality knife, they are building a relationship with me. I am building a relationship with them.”

When creating a knife, for the blade, Brackin uses steel that he believes can be trusted and has “stood the test of time,” according to the Brackin Blades Forge website.

Before he gives a product to a customer, he even puts the blade through a series of tests to ensure its quality and strength.

“My goal as a bladesmith is to deliver a blade above the rest,” said Brackin.

Brackin also has a Youtube Channel where he posts videos of how he makes knives, talking about his experiences, plus he also offers knife giveaways.

To learn more about Brackin and his blades, click here to view his website.

