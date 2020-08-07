Advertisement

Dow advances at U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKVILLE, Md. – Texas A&M Women’s Golf senior Courtney Dow advanced to the round of 32 in match play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at the Woodmont Country Club Thursday evening.

Dow was seeded 58th heading into match play, and her opponent, Catherine Park, boasted the seven seed. The Aggie upset the higher seed after forcing a playoff that concluded on the 20th hole.

The Frisco, Texas, native fell behind early, going 4-down through seven. However, Dow took the next three holes, cutting the deficit to just one. Park attempted to hold off Dow, but after No. 16 the match was tied.

Dow and Park went back-and-forth over the next two holes, forcing a playoff between the senior and Park. The Aggie had an incredible tee shot on No. 20, placing her within feet of the hole. She would sink the ensuing putt, claiming a birdie and a victory in her ninth U.S. Women’s Amateur appearance.

Dow will tee off tomorrow at 7:40 a.m. CT against No. 39 seed, Isabella Fierro. The Golf Channel will also be broadcasting the round of 16 from 12-3 p.m. CT.

