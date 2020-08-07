Gerald Carter retires from Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club

BRYAN, Texas -- Following a dedicated career of public service and community leadership, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (BGCBV) Athletic Director, Gerald “Coach” Carter, announced his retirement effective today. Coach has been a fixture at BGCBV for thirty-one years. His mentorship of youth in the Brazos Valley has been unmatched.

Gerald L. Carter, or “Coach” as most of us know him, was born in Bryan, TX and is the seventh of ten children. During grade school he attended the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley where he learned how to play football. Coach graduated from Bryan High School in 1976, then attended Tyler Jr. College and eventually made his way back home to Aggieland to play wide receiver for Texas A&M University. He remains an active member of the Letterman’s Association.

It turns out Gerald was great at football! He went on to play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 8 seasons. After retiring from the NFL Gerald returned home to Bryan where he began his career where it all started, at the Boys & Girls Club. During retirement Coach plans to remain active in his church and promises to come back to the Club often to visit the youth he’s had such a great impact on. He and his high-school sweetheart, Ann Ford Carter, plan to spend time with their 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and maybe even travel a little bit.

Board Chairman, Hugh McElroy, added “Coach will be deeply missed. He’s one of those guys you don’t come across often. Someone who selflessly invests in others and has a unique ability to mentor kids. We are all excited for his next phase of life and wish him well.”

Due to COVID-19, Coach Carter’s retirement celebration had to be delayed. Please stay tuned for information in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.