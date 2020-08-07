Advertisement

Gerald Carter retires from Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club

Gerald Carter retires after 31 years of service to the Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club
Gerald Carter retires after 31 years of service to the Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club(Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club)
By Brazos Valley Boys & Girls Club
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas -- Following a dedicated career of public service and community leadership, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (BGCBV) Athletic Director, Gerald “Coach” Carter, announced his retirement effective today. Coach has been a fixture at BGCBV for thirty-one years. His mentorship of youth in the Brazos Valley has been unmatched.

Gerald L. Carter, or “Coach” as most of us know him, was born in Bryan, TX and is the seventh of ten children. During grade school he attended the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley where he learned how to play football. Coach graduated from Bryan High School in 1976, then attended Tyler Jr. College and eventually made his way back home to Aggieland to play wide receiver for Texas A&M University. He remains an active member of the Letterman’s Association.

It turns out Gerald was great at football! He went on to play in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 8 seasons. After retiring from the NFL Gerald returned home to Bryan where he began his career where it all started, at the Boys & Girls Club. During retirement Coach plans to remain active in his church and promises to come back to the Club often to visit the youth he’s had such a great impact on. He and his high-school sweetheart, Ann Ford Carter, plan to spend time with their 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and maybe even travel a little bit.

Board Chairman, Hugh McElroy, added “Coach will be deeply missed. He’s one of those guys you don’t come across often. Someone who selflessly invests in others and has a unique ability to mentor kids. We are all excited for his next phase of life and wish him well.”

Due to COVID-19, Coach Carter’s retirement celebration had to be delayed. Please stay tuned for information in the coming months.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

New SEC opponents set for revised football schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference on Friday announced the two additional non-divisional opponents each school will play as part of the SEC’s conference-only football schedule in 2020.

Sports

SEC announces Texas A&M will travel to Tennessee and host Florida to 2020 conference slate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Texas A&M will travel to Tennessee and host Florida.

Sports

Another positive test, another postponement for Cardinals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Friday night’s game in St. Louis between the Cardinals and the Cubs has been postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Big Sky postpones football season until spring

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Big Sky Conference postponed its football season to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic and called for the FCS playoffs to be moved to the second semester as well.

Latest News

Sports

SEC announces initial medical protocols

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Southeastern Conference
The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

Sports

Brazos Valley Bombers to host TCL Championship Saturday night against Tulsa

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Alec Sanchez hit a 3 run homerun in the 7th inning as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Squad 9-6 Thursday night to capture the TCL North Division title at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo.

Sports

Aggie volleyball holds first practice

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

A&M among six SEC teams ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

Dow advances at U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf senior Courtney Dow advanced to the round of 32 in match play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at the Woodmont Country Club Thursday evening.

Sports

KBTX Video Included: Aggie volleyball holds first practice

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M volleyball team was back on the court Thursday for their first practice leading up to the 2020 season.