Advertisement

High pressure means we’re bringing back the heat

By Erika Paige
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re slipping into a very August-like pattern for the Lone Star State which means a lot of sunshine, heat, and more heat. There won’t be much variability day to day when it comes to the bigger details. A few clouds may greet you out the door each morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s, but we’re wrapping up each afternoon in the upper 90s thanks to plenty of sunshine. Given the humidity in place, there will be some uncomfortable heat index values each afternoon -- anywhere from 105° to 110°.

Make sure you’re taking it easy out in the heat throughout the afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and remember to reapply the sunscreen. If a stray shower does manage to pop up through the next couple of days, it will likely stay confined closer to the coast or bring a few folks closer to the I-10 corridor a quick downpour or two leaving most bone dry the next few days.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. High: 97. Heat Index: 103. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated storms. High: 96. Heat Index: 107. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

High pressure takeover with little relief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

As they say, it’s not the heat...it’s the humidity

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Plenty of heat, isolated strong storm possible east

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

One more decent rain chance Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Quick pop-up storms could bring some short term relief

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Rain and storm chance hangs around for the first half of the week

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Plenty hot, but eyes on the radar to start the week

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Summer storms and a lot of heat

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

A warm start to the month of August

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Heat Returns For The First Week Of August

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By Erika Paige
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.