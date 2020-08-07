High pressure means we’re bringing back the heat

We’re slipping into a very August-like pattern for the Lone Star State which means a lot of sunshine, heat, and more heat. There won’t be much variability day to day when it comes to the bigger details. A few clouds may greet you out the door each morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s, but we’re wrapping up each afternoon in the upper 90s thanks to plenty of sunshine. Given the humidity in place, there will be some uncomfortable heat index values each afternoon -- anywhere from 105° to 110°.

Make sure you’re taking it easy out in the heat throughout the afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and remember to reapply the sunscreen. If a stray shower does manage to pop up through the next couple of days, it will likely stay confined closer to the coast or bring a few folks closer to the I-10 corridor a quick downpour or two leaving most bone dry the next few days.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for an isolated shower. High: 97. Heat Index: 103. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated storms. High: 96. Heat Index: 107. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.