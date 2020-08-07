Advertisement

Houston man receives 75 years for 2017 Bryan shooting

Justin Byrd, 32
Justin Byrd, 32(Brazos County Jail)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Aug. 5, Justin Byrd, 32, was convicted by a jury for Aggravate Assault. The next day, Byrd was sentenced to 75 years in prison by District Judge Steve Smith.

On July 31, 2017 Bryan PD officers responded to a shooting at the Baker Street Apartments. Byrd had shot his victim five times with a handgun, one of the bullets lodged into the victim’s neck. The victim rushed himself to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital, for emergency care.

Bryan police detective, Beau Wallace, happened to be working at the hospital when the victim arrived and was able to begin the investigation immediately.

The victim and a witness identified Byrd as the shooter, and police executed a search warrant at Byrd’s home, finding further evidence of Byrd’s role in the shooting. Byrd remained at large for 11 months, but he was arrested in 2018. Shortly after, Byrd began pressuring the victim to drop the charges and to not cooperate with the prosecution of the crime.

The victim refused to testify against Byrd, but after seeing the other evidence linking Byrd to the shooting, the jury found him guilty.

Byrd also had other violent crimes on his record. He had been convicted of Aggravated Robbery and evading arrest in a Vehicle in 2005, he was again convicted of Evading Arrest in a Vehicle in 2012, and while out on bond for the July 2017 shooting Byrd committed another Aggravated Robbery in Houston, TX in 2018. Because of the violent criminal history, Byrd faced a punishment range between 25 years to life in prison.

“It’s important to prosecute violent criminals even when victims and witnesses are pressured or frightened. This defendant’s crimes have impacted many lives in our community,” said Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria and Nathan Wood, Assistant District Attorneys “Hopefully, his acts of violence are at an end.”

