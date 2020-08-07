IL Texas preparing for school to start Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -IL Texas passed out more than 1,400 Chrome Books to students to prepare them for the upcoming school year.

“Their Chrome Book, their charger, their instructional material. Everything that they’re going to need to start virtual school Aug. 13 or come here in person,” said Zachary Bolzan IL Texas Assistant Principal.

Bolzan says the school has always required each student to have one but COVID-19 makes them even more important this year.

“They can log into all their different platforms; see-saw, google classroom, that’s where we’re headed so we’re trying to be ahead of the curve,” said Bolzan.

Parents like Amanda Krueger says 2020 has shown her how technology is now a big part of education.

“My son was picking up on how to work a zoom and how to share his screen and how to interact with his classmates and so it’s been really neat to see him learn all these computer literacy skills,” said Krueger.

Krueger says there’s some uncertainty going into this school year but her kids will be starting off with in-person learning.

“Being flexible, that’s what I keep having to tell myself and tell my kids, is that we’re just going to take one day at a time,” said Krueger.

Brazos Christian is another school that will start next week.

College Station ISD starts Aug. 18 and Bryan ISD students will head back Aug. 20.

Bryan ISD has also released a guide for parents who are still looking at electronic options for their students.

