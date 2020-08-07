Mural added to Stella Southern Cafe building

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Stella Southern Cafe is sporting some new art work.

A mural by artist Sarah Blackmon is now painted on the side of the building. Blackmon says it’s been a project a year in the making and that she finished painting it in three months.

“It just feels good to be able to contribute bringing a little bit of joy. I feel like College Station is missing more art scene kind of things, so it’s good to just be able to throw that in there when we have people that are willing to pay for it so that’s great,” said Blackmon.

Blackmon has other murals in town at Mad Taco and on 31st Street in Downtown Bryan.

