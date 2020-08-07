Advertisement

SEC announces initial medical protocols

SEC Logo
SEC Logo(KBTX)
By Southeastern Conference
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (August 7, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference has announced its initial COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season as recommended by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

The Task Force has been meeting frequently since April to review and discuss information associated with the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on developing policies and protocols to guide membership decisions related to the healthy return of athletics activities, including team gatherings, practices, conditioning and competition, for SEC student-athletes and others associated with SEC athletics programs.

“Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.  “Our health experts have guided us though each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes.”

The Task Force’s initial requirements for fall SEC sports include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing, and protocols for quarantine and isolation.  Similar requirements will be developed for other SEC sports before their competition seasons begin.

Due to the constantly changing realities around the pandemic, the requirements and testing strategies developed by the Task Force will continue to be reviewed and updated as new information becomes available.  The requirements are being developed as minimum standards for SEC programs to enact and serve to build on recommendations of the Autonomy 5 Medical Advisory Group and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines. The SEC anticipates an additional pre-season report from the SEC’s Task Force by August 31.

TESTING

  • The SEC will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party provider to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing.  Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the current standard testing method for the COVID-19 virus. Alternative testing methods may be considered if sufficient data develops to support those methods.
  • In the sport of football, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, typically six days and three days prior to competition.  The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to competition.
  • In the sports of volleyball and soccer, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, with one to occur three days prior to the first competition of the week.  The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to the first competition of the week.
  • In the sport of cross country, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least once per week during competition, with that test to occur three days prior to each competition.

MASKING

  • In football, volleyball and soccer, all coaches, staff and non-competing personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sideline and physical distancing will be employed to the extent possible.
  • In cross country, competing student-athletes are required to wear a face covering at the starting line, which may be removed when proper distancing has been achieved.  Coaches and staff associated with cross country competition are expected to utilize social distancing to the extent possible and will be required to wear a face covering during pre- and post-competition.

OTHER NOTES

  • Each institution is required to designate a COVID-19 Protocol Oversight Officer who will be responsible for education and ensuring compliance with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements. 
  • The SEC announced in July that student-athletes in all sports who elect to not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.
  • The full SEC Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Requirements for COVID-19 Management of Fall Sports can be found at http://a.espncdn.com/sec/media/2020/SEC%20Task%20Force%20Recommendations%20Fall.pdf

Latest News

Sports

Brazos Valley Bombers to host TCL Championship Saturday night against Tulsa

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Alec Sanchez hit a 3 run homerun in the 7th inning as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Squad 9-6 Thursday night to capture the TCL North Division title at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo.

Sports

Aggie volleyball holds first practice

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

A&M among six SEC teams ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

Dow advances at U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Women’s Golf senior Courtney Dow advanced to the round of 32 in match play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at the Woodmont Country Club Thursday evening.

Latest News

Sports

KBTX Video Included: Aggie volleyball holds first practice

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M volleyball team was back on the court Thursday for their first practice leading up to the 2020 season.

Sports

KBTX Video Included: A&M among six SEC teams ranked in preseason Coaches Poll

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Sports Communications
Six SEC football programs were ranked within the top 15 of the 2020 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll Top 25.

Sports

Miami’s Rousseau latest college football standout to opt out of 2020 season

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Miami star defensive end Gregory Rousseau has opted out of this college football season. He was second in the nation with 15.5 sacks last season. Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said during a conference call that Rousseau would not play.

Sports

Notre Dame opens ACC play against Duke, won’t play Navy

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Notre Dame opens its season as an Atlantic Coast Conference football member against visiting Duke on Sept. 12. But the Fighting Irish won’t face Navy for the first time in more than nine decades as part of the ACC’s reconfigured schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league has set up a 10-game conference schedule that includes a nonconference game, though that game must be played in the member school’s home state. The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen had been scheduled to play for the 94th straight year. It was also set to be Notre Dame’s first visit to Navy’s home field.

Sports

Day has early lead at PGA Championship -5

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
2015 PGA Champion Jason Day has the early lead in the first round of the PGA Championship. Day shot a 5-under 65 over the 7,251-yard TPC Harding Park to head to the clubhouse in front. He had a bogey-free round that included a birdie on the par-4 ninth hole.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.