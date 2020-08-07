Advertisement

SEC announces Texas A&M will travel to Tennessee and host Florida to 2020 conference slate

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Southeastern Conference announced last week that its plan for the 2020 college football season would be to play a 10 game conference only schedule.

All 14 SEC teams already had 8 conference games scheduled and Friday teh league announced the two additional opponents for each team.

Texas A&M will travel to Tennessee and host Florida.

The Southeastern Conference expected to announce next week the dates and location for the 2020 schedule.

