Advertisement

Suspension lifted of Georgia student who took crowded hallway photo

Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Hannah Watters is a sophomore at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. The 15-year-old posted on Twitter a photo showing students walking down a crowded hallway, some wearing masks, others without face coverings.

Hannah said she was accused of breaking several codes of conduct and suspended. Friday morning, she said her suspension had been lifted, and she can return to classes next week..

Hannah said she took the photo because she was concerned.

“I took the photo initially after seeing the first day of school photo taken by someone else go online as well and got picked up by some media coverage. And I took it out of mostly concern and nervousness after seeing the first days of school,” she said.

In a letter to the community, Paulding County schools superintendent said the photo was taken out of context. Brian Otott wrote in part, “Class changes at the high school level are a challenge when maintaining a specific schedule.”

He adds, “Students are in this hallway environment for just a brief period as they move to their next class.”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

India plane crash scene

Updated: moments ago
|
Air India Express flight IX1344 crashed upon landing at Kozhikode International Airport in Calicut, India.

National

Plane skids off runway in India, some injuries reported

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, confirmed the accident and said the plane broke into two pieces.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms one death, 27 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Bryan ISD athletic director explains protocols for district sports

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Tennyson Guthrie
Bryan ISD Athletic Director Janice Williamson speaks on how the district will be implementing health protocols and screens before entering facilities.

National Politics

Cuomo clears New York schools statewide to open, carefully

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The announcement by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo clears the way for schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning.

Latest News

National Politics

Ford, Bush presidential adviser Brent Scowcroft dies at 95

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL
Brent Scowcroft, who played a prominent role in American foreign policy as national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush and was a Republican voice against the 2003 invasion of Iraq, has died. He was 95.

National Politics

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

National

Portland police chief: Violent protests need to stop

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Portland Police Chief says violent protests in the city are not about racial justice but coordinated attacks on police officers.

News

Brent Scowcroft, adviser to President George H.W. Bush, dies

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Lieutenant General Brent Scowcroft passed away yesterday at the age of 95 of natural causes.

Coronavirus

Georgia high school student punished for crowded hallways picture

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media. That suspension has since been lifted.